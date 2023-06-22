Summer Arts Festival welcomes girl power for ‘Wine, Women and Waterloo Weekend’

Girl power is the theme of week two of the 57th annual Summer Arts Festival, and it inspired the “Wine, Women and Waterloo Weekend.”

Today, Friday and Saturday, pre-show festivities will include specially-selected wines and beverages for purchase along with activities and trivia such as a pop diva costume contest and dancing with Women in Pop Zumba at 6 p.m. on the Veterans Park East Terrace.

Tonight’s concert is Simply Spice – The Spice Girls Tribute.

Friday’s concert is Material Girls, featuring the music of some of the biggest female artists of all time, and ABBAmania Canada, a tribute to the great Swedish super group of the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on Saturday; the concerts begin at 8 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be taken during pass the hat offerings at intermission. The festival is presented by the Springfield Arts Council.

The Material Girls and ABBAmania Canada acts followed each other a year ago and were among the best-attended shows, and organizers were inspired to bring them back and added Simply Spice: The Spice Girls Tribute.

“This weekend’s shows highlight some of pop and rock music’s outstanding female singers from the last few decades,” said Tim Rowe, Arts Council executive director. “Its party music at its best and a great couple of nights to relax on our terrace before the show, then sing along with hits from some legendary ladies.”

Material Girls takes a range of popular female artists and recreates those voices in one show. You can catch the classic tunes of Madonna, Debbie Harry of Blondie, Annie Lennox, Shania Twain and Cher along with current divas including Lady Gaga and Adele along with the costumes and looks that made the original artists stand out.

The Waterloo part of the theme comes from the popular tune by ABBA, which ABBAmania recreates. The key for the group was capturing ABBA’s unique vocal harmonies and their stage style.

To add to the experience, their costumes were made by the seamstress who created outfits for the hit show “Mama Mia.” The band will perform all the ABBA hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “S.O.S.,” “Fernando” and more.

Rounding out week two will be a Sunday Arts Festival tradition, the Nehemiah Hope and Unity Concert at 8 p.m. This year’s show will feature guest performer singer/songwriter Amante Lacey along with the Unified Worship Collective Community Choir.

The audience will find the Nehemiah Foundation, Simunye, more than 30 faith-based non-profits and Clark County Churches together in a night of praise and music.

Lawn chairs and blankets can be set up at 6 a.m. the day of a show.

Concession stands will be open during the programs.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.