Student of the Week Triad High School

Ellie Johnson is the Student of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
20 minutes ago

Name: Ellie Johnson

School: Triad High School

Grade: 9

Age: 15

Extra-curricular: Track, Band, Gymnastics

Claim to fame/honors: first high school pole vaulter

Toughest challenge: willing to go out of my comfort zone to meet and talk to new people

Biggest influence: my parents

When I’m bored I like to: read, listen to music, cook, and watch TV

Favorite movie: The Maze Runner

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite musical artist: One Republic

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili and cornbread

Favorite restaurant: Panera

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Favorite school subject: Language Arts

Favorite athlete: Aly Raisman

Favorite team: OSU football team

Favorite high school moment: winning the home track meet with my friends

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about high school: there are more freedoms and opportunities to do your own thing

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

