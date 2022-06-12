Student of the Week Triad High School

Name: Ellie Johnson
School: Triad High School
Grade: 9
Age: 15
Extra-curricular: Track, Band, Gymnastics
Claim to fame/honors: first high school pole vaulter
Toughest challenge: willing to go out of my comfort zone to meet and talk to new people
Biggest influence: my parents
When I’m bored I like to: read, listen to music, cook, and watch TV
Favorite movie: The Maze Runner
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite musical artist: One Republic
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili and cornbread
Favorite restaurant: Panera
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Favorite school subject: Language Arts
Favorite athlete: Aly Raisman
Favorite team: OSU football team
Favorite high school moment: winning the home track meet with my friends
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about high school: there are more freedoms and opportunities to do your own thing
