Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Ethan Heskett
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Band, FFA, SOS, Musical, and Bowling
Claim to fame/honors: my musical abilities
Words you live by: If that is the worst thing that happened today, it’s a good day.
Toughest challenge: meeting the expectations I set for myself
Biggest influence: my family because they support me and encourage me to try new things
School-day rituals: I always take time to play basketball during lunch
What’s on your bedroom walls: painted waves and ocean decor
When I’m bored I like to… play musical instruments
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick
Person who would play you in a movie: Loki
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Imagine Dragons
Favorite book: Leaders Eat Last
Favorite home-cooked meal: Kung Pao Chicken
Favorite restaurant: Pappadeaux
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: drawing, painting, or sculpting… anything art like that
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Jason Belmonte
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of compromising and make educated decisions
Favorite high school moment: drumline freshman year
Favorite junk food: Plantain chips
Best thing about high school: being able to try a little bit of everything and be exposed to many different pathways for life
