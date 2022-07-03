springfield-news-sun logo
X

Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Ethan Heskett is the Student of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Ethan Heskett is the Student of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
12 minutes ago

Name: Ethan Heskett

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Band, FFA, SOS, Musical, and Bowling

Claim to fame/honors: my musical abilities

Words you live by: If that is the worst thing that happened today, it’s a good day.

Toughest challenge: meeting the expectations I set for myself

Biggest influence: my family because they support me and encourage me to try new things

School-day rituals: I always take time to play basketball during lunch

What’s on your bedroom walls: painted waves and ocean decor

When I’m bored I like to… play musical instruments

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick

Person who would play you in a movie: Loki

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Imagine Dragons

Favorite book: Leaders Eat Last

Favorite home-cooked meal: Kung Pao Chicken

Favorite restaurant: Pappadeaux

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: drawing, painting, or sculpting… anything art like that

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Jason Belmonte

Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys

Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of compromising and make educated decisions

Favorite high school moment: drumline freshman year

Favorite junk food: Plantain chips

Best thing about high school: being able to try a little bit of everything and be exposed to many different pathways for life

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School
2
Policy, public awareness keys to reducing secondhand smoke exposure...
3
Springfield schools selects 2 new principals for high school, school of...
4
Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling
5
Dayton mass shooting survivor invited to White House

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top