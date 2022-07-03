Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: my musical abilities

Words you live by: If that is the worst thing that happened today, it’s a good day.

Toughest challenge: meeting the expectations I set for myself

Biggest influence: my family because they support me and encourage me to try new things

School-day rituals: I always take time to play basketball during lunch

What’s on your bedroom walls: painted waves and ocean decor

When I’m bored I like to… play musical instruments

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick

Person who would play you in a movie: Loki

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Imagine Dragons

Favorite book: Leaders Eat Last

Favorite home-cooked meal: Kung Pao Chicken

Favorite restaurant: Pappadeaux

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: drawing, painting, or sculpting… anything art like that

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Jason Belmonte

Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys

Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of compromising and make educated decisions

Favorite high school moment: drumline freshman year

Favorite junk food: Plantain chips

Best thing about high school: being able to try a little bit of everything and be exposed to many different pathways for life