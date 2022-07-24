Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Lucas Trombley
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 11
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Spanish Club, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Baseball, and Tennis
Claim to fame/honors: three years of a 4.0 GPA and being inducted into NHS
Words you live by: Don’t settle for less.
Toughest challenge: Precalculus
Biggest influence: my family, my teachers, and myself
School-day rituals: I eat a granola bar every morning
What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State decor
When I’m bored I like to … hangout with good company
Favorite movie: Moneyball
Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Hatchet
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog
Place where you’d love to travel: Paris
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to back flip
Favorite school subject: Mathematics
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: the spelling of calendar
Favorite high school moment: my Junior Prom
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about high school: all the memories I have made with my fellow classmates and the friendships they have brought
