Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Lucas Trombley is the Student of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

52 minutes ago

Name: Lucas Trombley

School: Northeastern High School

Grade: 11

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Spanish Club, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Baseball, and Tennis

Claim to fame/honors: three years of a 4.0 GPA and being inducted into NHS

Words you live by: Don’t settle for less.

Toughest challenge: Precalculus

Biggest influence: my family, my teachers, and myself

School-day rituals: I eat a granola bar every morning

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State decor

When I’m bored I like to … hangout with good company

Favorite movie: Moneyball

Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Hatchet

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to back flip

Favorite school subject: Mathematics

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: the spelling of calendar

Favorite high school moment: my Junior Prom

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about high school: all the memories I have made with my fellow classmates and the friendships they have brought

