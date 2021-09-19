springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Sydney Dobyns is the Student of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED
Sydney Dobyns is the Student of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

Name: Sydney Dobyns

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Softball, NHS, Leo club

Claim to fame/honors: being a straight-A student

Words you live by: Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations

Toughest challenge: Calculus

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: wake up at 7 a.m., get ready, leave at 8 a.m., go to school then leave after 3rd period

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family.

When I’m bored I like to… watch Netflix

Favorite movie: Moana

Person who would play you in a movie: Selena Gomez

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite book: To kill a mocking bird

Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken sandwich and sweet potato fries

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Whose mind would you like to read: my parents

A place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: juggle

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Rachel Garcia from the UCLA softball team

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: Covid

Favorite high school moment: is being able to go to football games again and having a loud student section

Favorite junk food: cookies

Best thing about high school: is making new friends

