Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Sydney Dobyns
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Softball, NHS, Leo club
Claim to fame/honors: being a straight-A student
Words you live by: Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations
Toughest challenge: Calculus
Biggest influence: my mom
School-day rituals: wake up at 7 a.m., get ready, leave at 8 a.m., go to school then leave after 3rd period
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family.
When I’m bored I like to… watch Netflix
Favorite movie: Moana
Person who would play you in a movie: Selena Gomez
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite book: To kill a mocking bird
Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken sandwich and sweet potato fries
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Whose mind would you like to read: my parents
A place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: juggle
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Rachel Garcia from the UCLA softball team
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: Covid
Favorite high school moment: is being able to go to football games again and having a loud student section
Favorite junk food: cookies
Best thing about high school: is making new friends