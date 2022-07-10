Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Words you live by: Nothing good comes easy

Toughest challenge: swimming the 500 butterfly.

Biggest influence: my parents

School-day rituals: logging daily routines such as food, emotions, and workouts for swimming

What’s on your bedroom walls: swimming medals and Funko Pops

When I’m bored I like to: watch car and swimming videos on YouTube

Favorite movie: Spider-Man No Way Home

Person who would play you in a movie: Tom Cruise

Favorite TV show: Attack on Titan

Favorite musical artist: AJR

Favorite book: No Limits: The Will to Succeed by Michael Phelps

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Caeleb Dressel

Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo, Japan

Talent you’d like to have: to be a good dancer

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel

Favorite team: Cali Condors

Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of 50 meter pools in Ohio but around Springfield to be more specific

Favorite high school moment: becoming a state champion in the 200 freestyle relay

Favorite junk food: Raising Cane’s

Best thing about high school: competing in sports with friends