Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Name: Chase Fyffe
School: Global Impact STEM Academy
Grade: 11 (to be 12th in fall of 2022)
Age: 17 (18 on July 5)
Extra-curricular: Swimming
Words you live by: Nothing good comes easy
Toughest challenge: swimming the 500 butterfly.
Biggest influence: my parents
School-day rituals: logging daily routines such as food, emotions, and workouts for swimming
What’s on your bedroom walls: swimming medals and Funko Pops
When I’m bored I like to: watch car and swimming videos on YouTube
Favorite movie: Spider-Man No Way Home
Person who would play you in a movie: Tom Cruise
Favorite TV show: Attack on Titan
Favorite musical artist: AJR
Favorite book: No Limits: The Will to Succeed by Michael Phelps
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Caeleb Dressel
Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo, Japan
Talent you’d like to have: to be a good dancer
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel
Favorite team: Cali Condors
Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of 50 meter pools in Ohio but around Springfield to be more specific
Favorite high school moment: becoming a state champion in the 200 freestyle relay
Favorite junk food: Raising Cane’s
Best thing about high school: competing in sports with friends
