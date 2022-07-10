springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Chase Fyffe is the Student of the Week from Global Impact STEM Academy. CONTRIBUTED

Chase Fyffe is the Student of the Week from Global Impact STEM Academy. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Chase Fyffe

School: Global Impact STEM Academy

Grade: 11 (to be 12th in fall of 2022)

Age: 17 (18 on July 5)

Extra-curricular: Swimming

Words you live by: Nothing good comes easy

Toughest challenge: swimming the 500 butterfly.

Biggest influence: my parents

School-day rituals: logging daily routines such as food, emotions, and workouts for swimming

What’s on your bedroom walls: swimming medals and Funko Pops

When I’m bored I like to: watch car and swimming videos on YouTube

Favorite movie: Spider-Man No Way Home

Person who would play you in a movie: Tom Cruise

Favorite TV show: Attack on Titan

Favorite musical artist: AJR

Favorite book: No Limits: The Will to Succeed by Michael Phelps

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Caeleb Dressel

Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo, Japan

Talent you’d like to have: to be a good dancer

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel

Favorite team: Cali Condors

Something in the world I’d like to change: the lack of 50 meter pools in Ohio but around Springfield to be more specific

Favorite high school moment: becoming a state champion in the 200 freestyle relay

Favorite junk food: Raising Cane’s

Best thing about high school: competing in sports with friends

About the Author

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

