Stronger Together fundraiser June 21 aims to help 3 Clark County nonprofits

“Stronger Together 2025 aims to raise funds for three vital Clark County nonprofits, continuing the impactful work that our event has fostered over the years,” said Scott Griffith, planning committee member.

The funds raised at the event will support a wide range of initiatives, including student scholarships, leadership programs, and essential community services throughout Clark County and beyond.

The event raised $100,000 last year, with each nonprofit receiving $33,000. That was down compared to $129,000 in 2023 and $123,000 in 2022. About $25,000 was raised in 2021, the first year of the fundraiser.

Jamie Fletcher, New Carlisle Rotary Club and Stronger Together treasurer, gave a presentation recently on where Rotary has invested the funds raised.

In the last year, the Rotary Club has given $38,189 to 18 local organizations, three area teachers, two area support staff and seven high school seniors, with 350 trees also presented to elementary students on Arbor Day.

“There are lots of good people making a difference in Clark County. Supporting Stronger Together is an easy choice because of the great work being done at Barrett Strong, Tecumseh Strong, and the New Carlisle Rotary Club,” Griffith said. “Watching these three organizations lock arms and work together is something special that deserves our attention and support.”

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, founded in 1972, supports local schools, students, teachers and citizens through programs like Positive Behavior Intervention Support, as well as local groups and organizations like the New Carlisle Library, Quest Boy Scouts of America, Period Kits Ohio and the Salvation Army.

Tecumseh Strong, formed in 2019 after Tecumseh student Collin Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018, is focused on building leadership within the Tecumseh Local Schools and athletic community. Funds benefit student-athletes at the high school with scholarships, youth sports programs and leadership activities, as well as offering free opportunities for youth football and cheer.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, created in 2019 in memory of Barrett Fitzsimmons who was diagnosed with stage IV liver cancer when he was 6 years old, focuses on supporting pediatric cancer research, the hospital department that treated him, and families with children facing cancer. Funds also provide scholarships for Clark County students and support the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton.

Griffith said just over 40 tables have been sold, or 320 guests. They have a goal and capacity of 60 tables. All table sponsorships should be placed by Monday, June 16.

The cost is $1,500 for a table of eight plus a Stronger Together bottle of new riff single barrel bourbon (limited availability), $1,400 for a table of eight, and $175 for a single seat.

Tickets include a steak dinner, live music, live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffle and prize drawings, and bourbon tasting (21+ guests).

For more information, visit the website at www.strongertogether.one and the Stronger Together Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StrongerTogetherClarkCounty.