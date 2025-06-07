‘Unsung heroes’: Military members honored during Gold Star Family memorial service

Gold Star Families are immediate family of military service members who died in battle.

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

About 60 people gathered Saturday to honor nearly 115 of those who died while serving in the U.S. military at the Gold Star Families Memorial Service.

A Gold Star Family consists of immediate family of a military service member — such as parents, spouses, siblings or children — who died as a result of active-duty military service.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Service was held June 7 at the Memorial Monument at the Air Force Museum to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Brooke Spurlock/Staff

icon to expand image

Clyde Hughes, chaplain and rifleman for the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad, spoke at the service held Saturday at the Memorial Monument at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. He said Gold Star Family members are “the most unsung heroes in American life and history.”

“Our flag does not fly just because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it but also flies with the pain felt among the many loved ones he left behind,” he said. “But the pain to the family renews itself every day for decades. Everything is a reminder of the loss, and although experience may make it more bearable, the pain is permanent.”

The Gold Star Families Memorial Service was held June 7 at the Memorial Monument at the Air Force Museum to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Brooke Spurlock/Staff

icon to expand image

Jim and Leslie Groves are the parents of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 James E. Groves III, a Kettering man who was killed in March 2013 in Kandahar, Afghanistan when he was 37.

Jim Groves said his son started out in military intelligence, went to air assault, became a chief warrant officer and then a pilot. He flew an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior, did two tours in Iraq, two tours in Afghanistan and logged over 3,000 hours of combat before he was killed.

“Six months short of coming home and a year and a half short of retirement ... (but) he blessed us with two (grand)sons,” Jim Groves said.

“It’s to those men and women that we owe them a great debt because their sacrifice is what protects us, and that’s a natural debt we can never repay,” he added.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Service was held June 7 at the Memorial Monument at the Air Force Museum to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Brooke Spurlock/Staff

icon to expand image

Gold Star wife Tonya Austin-Shelton was married to John Shelton, who was in the Air Force and died in 1994. They had two kids.

“You never think of losing your spouse, but death is a part of life. You have to move on (even though) it’s not necessarily something that you like,” she said.

Austin-Shelton said she has come to this memorial the last three or four years to honors her husband and others who lost their lives.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Service was held June 7 at the Memorial Monument at the Air Force Museum to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Brooke Spurlock/Staff

icon to expand image

“I’m grateful that there is a remembrance of those who have gone on and have sacrificed so much. Sometimes we don’t think about what people sacrifice and it’s not only a sacrifice on the part of the member being gone but also a sacrifice on the family,” she said. “We sometimes just take that for granted and we should never take it for granted.”

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled on Oct. 16, 2018. It was donated by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Congressional Medal of Honor Education Foundation, Inc.

In Other News
1
New public art display featuring classic designs added to City Hall...
2
Kids can be injury magnets, and it’s not just the boys
3
Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s...
4
Farmers Market in Springfield to reopen for season with weekly...
5
Springfield McDonald’s restaurant to close for 5-6 weeks for...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.