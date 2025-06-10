Enon appoints Davoli to take Avery’s seat on village council

Avery, 54, died May 11 after his battle with cancer. This was his first term serving on council and he was almost 3 1/2 years into his four-year term.

Davoli, who is a social studies instructor at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC), grew up in Enon and moved back into the area eight years ago with his wife to raise their family.

“It was an honor to be granted this opportunity especially knowing that there were other candidates that were excellent to choose from in the process. I look forward to serving and ultimately running for the position as an elected official (in November),” he said.

Davoli said he pursued the council position because he always had a passion for politics.

“I primarily teach government to students at CTC and always emphasize the importance of civic engagement. This was the perfect opportunity to practice what I preach,” he said. “Local government is so integral in making immediate changes to an area or maintain what you love about a place.”

Council had five applicants, with one not valid, according to Council President Rick Hanna. The four appeared at the June 5 special meeting to give background about themselves, talk about why they wanted to be on council and answered other questions from council members and the mayor.

“We had four strong candidates, two were exceptional. Christian is a government teacher and just seemed to be very interested and comfortable interacting with council members and the mayor,” Hanna said.

This fall, Davoli’s term, along with Hanna’s and two other members of council, will expire and be on the ballot in the November election.