Springfield’s Krazy Taco closes suddenly

“With a very heavy heart I am sad to announce that we are closing Krazy Taco 937 effective immediately,” owner Steve Levitt wrote in a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page.

“I want to thank the staff, past and current, for going down this path with me. I’m very proud of what we accomplished,” he said in the post. “To our customers: thank you for showing up, cheering us on and giving this place a soul. Your support meant more than you know.”

Owners Steve and Crissy Levitt took over the business in October 2023 and opened only about a month later in November that year.

When they opened, Levitt planned to give the place a “cool, trendy, cantina vibe” with fresh bold flavors and cocktails, and wanted to make it a “notch above the gold standard.”

They teamed up with Louie and Amanda with The Painted Pepper, who had been consulting with the couple about all things business related, and bartender Joel Shear, former bartender at the Market Bar, to help get the business going.

Levitt is a mortgage lender from Columbus who cooked for fun. He, his wife, Crissy, and their son, Ian, moved to Springfield less than 10 years ago. He said then he would stay in the mortgage industry while running the business.

Levitt previously said he wasn’t looking to open a restaurant, but when looking for some properties in the area, the businesses came up. He talked to the former owner, and about 30 days later, he was the new owner.

Krazy Taco was the winner for best tacos and finalists for best lunch spot in this year’s Best of Springfield, and won best cocktails in the Best of Springfield 2024.

Many community members took to the post, with over 500 comments, 300 shares and 1,200 reactions.

“You could get a taco at so many different places. But Krazy Taco has its own vibe on top of great food. A big loss to lose such a unique dining experience. May things go well, no matter what that next step is,” Scott Beckerman commented.

“I am very sad to see a place of such caliber close its doors, but I also understand this economy and town is not always easy to navigate. Thanks for everything you brought to Springfield. And I wish you well in your future endeavors,” Chris Foster said.

“I think I can speak on behalf of many people when I say we hope everything is okay, we wish you well, and we want to say thank you for the great food and memories,” Tresa Harvey commented.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/937KrazyTaco.

The News-Sun reached out to Levitt for more information.