Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2024!

Tell us who’s the Best of Springfield for 2024! The Best of Springfield contest, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun, is back this year with more than 80 contests covering all the best aspects of life in the area.

News
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
The Best of Springfield winners are here!

The community submitted more than 180,000 votes in the 2024 Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

The table below has the winners in each category, and we’ll be releasing more information in the coming days on the other placers and deeper stories about some of the winners.

Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.

» Compare to last year: All Best of Springfield winners for 2023

CategoryWinner
Best Animal Clinic/VeterinarianNorthside Veterinary Clinic
Best Annual FestivalSpringfield Summer Arts Festival
Best AppetizersFrosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits
Best ArtistGary Blevins Art Gallery
Best Asian FoodSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab FacilitySpringfield Masonic Community
Best AttractionYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Auto RepairRogers Garage
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle DealerBill Marine Auto Center
Best BakeryLe Torte Dolci
Best BandThe Temps
Best Bank/Credit UnionWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Bar/BrewpubMother Stewart's Brewing
Best BarbershopBeards & Beaus
Best BBQRudy's Smokehouse
Best Bike ShopCyclotherapy
Best BoutiqueFirefly Boutique
Best Bowling AlleyNorthridge Lanes
Best BreakfastOlympic Coney Island
Best BurgerThe Ridgewood Cafe
Best Car WashFast Lane Wash & Lube
Best CatererAll Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
Best Chicken SandwichChick-fil-A
Best ChocolatesThe Peanut Shoppe
Best CocktailsKrazy Taco 937
Best CoffeehouseScout's Café
Best Community SupporterRyan Ray Clark County Food Critic
Best Contractor/Construction FirmKapp Construction Inc
Best CookiesD. Sweets Cookies & Gifts
Best Customer ServiceNorth Spring Dental
Best Dental ProfessionalNorth Spring Dental: Ahmed Afshan DDS
Best DessertsLe Torte Dolci
Best Dine-In RestaurantCasa Del Sabor
Best DJDJ Chill
Best DonutsSchuler's Bakery
Best EmployerWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Event CenterBushnell Event Center
Best Farmers Market VendorHoney Creek Farm
Best Financial Services FirmWright-Patt Credit Union
Best FloristSchneider's Florist & Flower Delivery
Best Food TruckBlended By J
Best Health/Fitness ClubSpringfield Health & Fitness
Best Home Repair/RemodelingDependable Roofing
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Insurance AgencyElliott Insurance Agency
Best Italian FoodEatly
Best Japanese Food/SushiSpeakeasy Ramen
Best LandscaperGillam Lawncare & Landscaping
Best Live Music VenueVeterans Park
Best Local Photographer or Photo StudioCfrostphotography
Best Lunch SpotCasa Del Sabor
Best Marketing or Design FirmRoute 40 Signs
Best Massage TherapistsTwo Hands Kneaded Massage Therapy
Best Mexican FoodCasa Del Sabor
Best New BusinessFrosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits
Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar BusinessBlended By J
Best Nursery/Garden CenterPendleton's Produce
Best OptometristSight Vision Care
Best Patio for Dining and DrinksMother Stewart's Brewing
Best Pet Boarding ServicesKing Kennels
Best Pet Grooming ServicesWet Your Whiskers
Best PharmacyCarsons Northridge Pharmacy
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General PractitionerMegan L. Miller APRN CNP Direct Primary Care
Best PizzaThe Hickory Inn
Best Place for Home DecorHobby Lobby
Best Place for Kids FunYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Place to buy Springfield giftsChampion City Guide & Supply
Best Place to Buy Womens ClothesFirefly Boutique
Best Place to Get a ManicureInfinity Nail Spa
Best Place to Take VisitorsYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Place to WorkWright-Patt Credit Union
Best PlumberDooley Service Pro
Best Realtor/Real Estate OfficeColdwell Banker Heritage
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Roofing CompanyBlack Bear Roofing & Exteriors
Best Salon/SpaStudio B Salon & Spa
Best Social Media FollowClark County Food Fiends
Best TacosCasa Del Sabor
Best Wedding VenueBushnell Event Center
Best WingsBubby's Chicken & Waffles

Staff Report