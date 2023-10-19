Springfield’s Krazy Taco business sold; new owners will open next month

A local Springfield Mexican restaurant has new owners, a slightly changed name and a plan to give it “cool, trendy, cantina vibes.”

Guerra’s Krazy Taco was sold last week to its new owners, Steve and Crissy Levitt, and will be called Krazy Taco moving forward.

“I want to make this place a notch above the gold standard. If people are coming here to spend money, get quality food and feel like they’re getting value for what they’re paying us,” Steve Levitt said. “It’s going to be a cool, trendy, cantina vibe where we make fresh bold flavors and interesting fresh cocktails.”

Levitt said the opportunity to own this business “kind of fell into my lap.”

“I wasn’t looking to open a restaurant. I was looking for some properties (in this area code), it popped up on Google search, and I went in and talked to Felix (the former owner). About 30 days later, I was the new owner,” he said.

Explore Springfield beautification group presents Home of the Year award

Felix worked in the restaurant business for a long time, running Krazy Taco for about 10 years, but he said it was time for him to retire. Levitt said he will still be around and helping them transition.

Although Levitt didn’t plan this, he said he’s a “long-time foodie” and anyone that knows him knows he’s passionate about scratch cooking, which he has been doing since he was a little kid.

Levitt is a mortgage lender from Columbus who cooked for fun. He, his wife Crissy and their son Ian moved to Springfield about seven years ago. He said he will still stay in the mortgage industry while running this new business.

“It’s an opportunity to blend those together ... The reason I took a chance on this business was to be able to connect with local folks that I have respect for,” he said.

When they first open, they will start out with the same menu as before, but are looking to expand on it and do some special things such as open for not only lunch, but also dinner and eventually maybe breakfast. Levitt said he wants to build off of what Felix has done, not replace it.

Explore Graham schools Falconland market food pantry closes

“We have some exciting things we’re planning with the menu, working with a lot of great people in the community that have our back that want us to be successful,” he said.

The couple has teamed up with The Painted Pepper and bartender Joel Shear to help take Krazy Taco “to the next level and be something special for the community.”

Levitt said Louie and Amanda Ortega with The Painted Pepper have been consulting to help get the business going such as with menus, hiring, operations and more. Shear, former bartender at the Market Bar, has also helped the business.

“If I didn’t have them in my corner, I probably wouldn’t take this leap of faith,” Levitt said. “We share the same passions with food and quality ingredients.”

Levitt said they first had a goal of opening on Oct. 31, but that was “a bit ambitious.” The new opening date will be determined, but is planned for early November.

“We want to make sure that we are 100% ready to meet the expectations we have for Krazy Taco,” he said.

There will be a grand opening, and Levitt said he “hopes people will like what we’re doing, love the food, and hope they support us.”

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.