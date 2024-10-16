Springfield’s King Kennel hosts ‘treat’ for hundreds of dogs in costume Saturday

“Springfield is a great community that is lucky to have such fun and unique community events ... it’s important to have something fun to look forward to,” said manager Heather Wood. “This event is one that our residents can experience with their furry friends.”

Pet owners can bring a donation to the event, then go around to each trunk and get pet-related items such as treats, toys and more.

The donations needed are dog/puppy food (dry and canned), cat/kitten food (dry and canned), liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, Dawn dish soap, bleach, Fabuloso, Pine-Sol, Odeban, paper towels, paper plates (eight-inch), cat litter, towels and dog/cat treats. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

There will also be photo opportunities with different backdrops including Halloween, prom and more; a haunted house, raffle baskets, pumpkin decorating contest (employees decorated them and attendees will vote on the best) and dog costume contest.

“We love this event so much as we get to spend some time with our clients and their owners. We are used to taking care of our clients while their owners are away on vacation. It’s really nice to see them interact with their owners,” Wood said. “It’s truly my favorite day of the year. Nothing is cuter then seeing hundreds of dogs dressed in costume and it’s for a good cause.”

Last year, there were more than 200 dogs dressed in costumes, and they raised over $3,000 and four truckloads of supplies for local animal shelters.

All proceeds from the event and items collected will be donated to the TIPS of Clark County, Clark County SPCA, Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Clark County and the Clark County Dog Warden.

King Kennel is a boarding facility that offers dog and cat boarding, doggy daycare, and dog and cat grooming. The Kennel recently won Best of Springfield for pet boarding services.

For more information, visit the King Kennel Facebook page.