Springfield’s Holiday in the City bustling with activities in second week

Friday

First Friday will include several activities with a Home for the Holiday theme with live music from duo Jacob Harmony, 5-8 p.m. in the Esplanade, where the community tree is. Downtown merchants will have sales specials, and The Buttermilk Biscuit Boys will perform a bluegrass Christmas concert at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 7-9.

The annual Yuletide Celebration presented by National Trail Parks and Recreation will be 5-8 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. The admission-free event will offer holiday music, hot chocolate, shopping opportunities, a Christmas card display and visits with Santa.

There will be train rides and toboggan rides available, and visitors are encouraged to take photos.

Saturday

The day will begin with a first-time event at 10 a.m., the Mrs. Claus Coffee Crawl, where participants will go to six downtown historic locations while sampling various coffee selections and treats including cookies and chocolate. The cost is $25 and preregistration is required. Proceeds will go to the Warder Literacy Center. For tickets, go to www.facebook.com/WarderLitCenterCCLC.

The Literacy Center will host a Warm Up at the Warder program, 3-6 p.m. at 137 E. High, following the Coffee Crawl.

The Pennsylvania House Museum will host its annual Christmas Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1311 W. Main St. Admission is $10 adults and $3 children and offers tours of the historic inn and shopping at the gift shop.

The Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., will have its second Holiday at the Museum event, noon to 4 p.m. This is free and will include family holiday activities, visits with Santa and access to all exhibitions and galleries.

The Bushnell Event Center will host Christmas at the Bushnell, 4-7 p.m. in the Bushnell Building, 22 N. Fountain Ave. This free offering will include kids’ activities and goodie bags, free snacks and visits with Santa and other visitors will be part of the event.

A different take on a holiday classic, “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” will be performed at 8 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, which also presents the show. Tickets are still available.

Sunday

A first-time event, the Downtown Springfield Open House, will be noon to 4 p.m. with 15 businesses participating, offering specials and gift-giving ideas and activities. Firefly Boutique has free gift wrapping, Mother Stewart’s will have the OSU Extension Master Gardeners of Clark County holiday poinsettia sale, and Sip & Dipity will offer a paint party with Santa and the Grinch at 1 p.m. among the activities.

There will also be photo opportunities with Santa in front of the Springfield mural. Check with the participating businesses’ social media sites for more information on what they’ll offer.

Go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld/ for a list of Holiday in the City events.