Springfield’s fire stations: New site picked on west side, work to start on east side

“There will be office space and computer access for the police division so that officers don’t have to make the trip all the way into downtown to file reports,” Heck said in a Facebook video.

The business, industrial and residential growth of the area motivated city officials to include the east side location next in building plans, he said.

“As we grow, we need to make sure we are equipped to handle response calls in the area,” Heck said. “The new Bridgewater housing development is pretty much completed, and ground is soon to be broken for the Melody Parks commercial, retail and residential development, which will include 1,200 housing units on 400 acres.”

Current projections call for the east side fire station to be completed within a 12- to 15-month time frame, with opening anticipated between March and July of 2025.

Funding for new fire stations was originally part of the 2021 renewal of a tax levy approved by Springfield voters. The levy proposal called for one or two new fire stations to be constructed with levy dollars to replace aging facilities.

“We are able to construct the new stations in part thanks to the citizens of Springfield, who supported the levy,” Heck said.

City leaders decided to use additional funding through the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government to build additional stations.

Said Heck: “We have been able to maximize local and federal dollars to invest in new facilities to serve the city for the next 50 to 90 years.”

New site for westside station

Next on the drawing board will be the west-end fire station Heck just announced will be built on the vacant Villager Inn site. Heck predicted groundbreaking and launch of construction for it sometime from mid to late summer of 2024.

The city purchased the Villager Inn in December 2022 using American Rescue Plan Act funds with intentions of using it for a permanent shelter for those experiencing homelessness. A series of setbacks there — water pipe breaks, vandalism and a fire — resulted in the city demolishing the building on an emergency basis.

Officials initially had announced the westside station would be built at 100 Zischler Street. The city found that site would not accommodate a four-bay station, and the Villager Inn site was determined to be a suitable alternative, city community information coordinator Valerie Lough said.

The city is finalizing geotechnical reports before moving to the final design and construction phase of this station, Lough said.

Springfield spent nearly $2 million in the purchase and demolition of the Villager Inn site.

A separate shelter at the former site of the Executive Inn on Columbia Avenue is operational and is meant as a temporary solution, meant to serve those experiencing homelessness for a year.

More delays for South Limestone

Heck also said the opening of the first of the new stations, Fire Station #2 at 2040 S. Limestone St., has been delayed again due to supply chain issues involving electrical components.

“We are continuing to work on interior projects, and we are hoping the components we need will ship soon so we can open up the station in late June or early July,” he said.

Fire Station #2 will replace the station currently located on Pleasant Street and represents a unique partnership with Clark State Community College.

“We think it’s the first time a municipality and a community college have collaborated on a fire station that will serve as both a training academy as well as house community fire services,” Heck said. “It’s a real showpiece.”

Original cost projections put the price tag for Fire Station #2 at $6.7 million, with Clark State contributing $1.35 million toward the facility. However, those costs have climbed since the beginning of construction.

“Labor, supplies and materials are all more expensive than when we started these projects,” Heck said.

Fourth station on hold

Projected cost for the two additional stations is estimated at up to $4.6 million each.

Cost concerns are one reason the city is putting plans for a fourth proposed fire station on temporary hold.

“It’s also been several years since we reviewed site locations,” Heck said. “Delaying the fourth station will give us some time to assess locations to make sure we choose the best possible site to meet our current needs.”

All of the new stations are designed to accommodate the more diverse workforce now engaged in fire and rescue careers.

“Those were male-dominated professions when the last fire station was built in 1981. The design of the new stations allows us to better equip ourselves for the changes we’ve seen in the workforce,” Heck said. “We’ve also been investing in updated equipment, enhancing emergency services and safety for our firefighters and our community.”

Recruits sought

The city’s fire division is currently recruiting to fill open positions. From now till March 26 those interested in pursuing career opportunities with the fire division can visit the city’s website to submit an application. Firefighter/EMT recruits will earn $56,000-$62,553 annually and the Firefighter/Paramedics salary ranges from $58,000-$85,330 annually.

For the first time, the city is offering several Field Day physical agility preview days to introduce candidates to the physical requirements of the positions. On March 23, April 3 and 6, those interested can practice the agility test in advance before taking the official test.

“This can really help set people up for success. You can acquaint yourself with the physical requirements and it can take away some of the nervousness and test anxiety before you officially participate in the test,” Heck said. “You can also have some of your questions answered by current members of the Fire Division.”

To sign up for the field day experience, visit the city’s job opportunities page on the city website (https://government jobs.com/careers/springfieldoh?), select the Firefighter/Paramedic listing and locate the Field Day Sign Up option.

“Public safety is a core service of the city,” Heck said. “If someone is interested in a rewarding career and in giving back to their community, this is an outstanding opportunity.”