Farmers’ Share, Farmers Care breakfast seeks donations for Clark County tornado victims

The purpose of this breakfast is to “offer a breakfast at the cost equivalent to the income the farmer makes from the product.” According to USDA data, farmers and ranchers receive only 14.3 cents of every food dollar that consumers spend.

In light of the tornado that hit the community Feb. 28, CCFB president Melissa Tuttle said she knew she “had to do something to help our rural community.” With the upcoming breakfast, Tuttle decided it was the perfect opportunity to collect donations, and the Clark County Farm Bureau teamed up with the United Way to collect funds that will be donated back to the rural community.

“One of the Board of Trustees members, who was instrumental in planning and bringing back the Farmers Share breakfast, was hit by the tornado and lost her home,” Tuttle said. “Farm Bureau has been trying to be more involved with our community with a tire recycling day last summer, and serving our members has been an initiative we have been trying to do in our community.”

Monetary donations in the form of a check can qualify for tax deductions, and gift cards will also be accepted to give to United Way for tornado victims.

“Our farmers and the rural community are the heart of Farm Bureau, and I am hopeful that we can help our neighbors affected by this natural disaster,” Tuttle said. “The monetary donations will be managed by United Way, and all funds received will go to the tornado victims.”

The event was previously called Farmers’ Share Breakfast.