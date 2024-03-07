How to help Clark County community hit by tornado

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

1 hour ago
After the tornado that stuck eastern Clark County Feb. 28, United Way is managing donations for those affected.

Kerry Pedraza, director of the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties (UWCCMC), said the organization will accept donations for a disaster relief fund that is earmarked for Clark County residents.

Anyone wanting to donate to the disaster relief fund can do so on United Way’s website at UWCCMC.org by clicking the donate button and navigating to the Clark County Disaster Relief Fund. Donations can also be made by check with “Clark County Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo line. These can be mailed to United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties P.O. Box 59, Springfield, Ohio 45501.

In-person donations can be made at any Park National Bank to the same fund.

Pedraza said that UWCCMC is not taking any administrative fees so that “100% of all donations will go back out into the community.”

Specific distributions will be decided by a committee to be comprised of organizations likely including the EMA, schools, United Way and other nonprofits, who will discuss how best to give out the funds, Pedraza said. The committee will be pulled together soon.

“No doubt, all of the funds will directly benefit those who were involved in the disaster.”

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

