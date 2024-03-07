How to help Clark County community hit by tornado

Anyone wanting to donate to the disaster relief fund can do so on United Way’s website at UWCCMC.org by clicking the donate button and navigating to the Clark County Disaster Relief Fund. Donations can also be made by check with “Clark County Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo line. These can be mailed to United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties P.O. Box 59, Springfield, Ohio 45501.

In-person donations can be made at any Park National Bank to the same fund.

Pedraza said that UWCCMC is not taking any administrative fees so that “100% of all donations will go back out into the community.”

Specific distributions will be decided by a committee to be comprised of organizations likely including the EMA, schools, United Way and other nonprofits, who will discuss how best to give out the funds, Pedraza said. The committee will be pulled together soon.

“No doubt, all of the funds will directly benefit those who were involved in the disaster.”