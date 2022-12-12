Springfield’s 2023 budget projects $56 million in spending

Projected expenditures — assuming full staffing levels for the city — would produce an operational deficit of $668,000. The city will rely on financial reserves realized in 2022 to balance the budget and continue investments in infrastructure, equipment and public safety.

Tax levy

City officials said they are grateful to Springfield residents for ensuring progress by voting in 2021 to renew the 0.4% earned income tax levy. The dollars generated by it help fill a gap created by the Ohio legislature when lawmakers cut funding for municipalities.

“The percentage of state taxes shared with cities used to be much bigger,” City Commissioner David Estrop said. “If the good people of Springfield had not approved the tax levy, we’d be in a world of hurt.”

That sentiment was echoed by Mayor Warren Copeland, who noted it was “a major hit when state legislators took away state revenue from us. We can’t thank the people of Springfield enough.”

Spending priorities

Public safety and permanent improvements are targeted for the lion’s share of expenditures in 2023. The city is committed to delivering on the $3.5 million neighborhood streets paving program, improvements to city parks, and several projects already in development at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Much-needed repair and maintenance to city buildings, including work to reinforce the parking garage under City Hall and a refresh of the City Hall Plaza, are also among projects funded.

Safety investments on the “to-do list” will include the purchase of multiple vehicles for police use, including eight cruisers, and two new ambulance chassis.

Major improvements to water/sewer and stormwater utilities have been instituted in the past five years to improve infrastructure. Despite expenditures in that arena, residents will not see additional rate increases.

Staffing

Adding to the police force is also among the targeted goals for 2023. Officials would like to have 130 officers, but currently have only 118.

Heck said additional officers will help the city address safety goals.

“We are adding additional civil service testing opportunities and are looking at establishing a cadet program as one new way to recruit,” according to Heck.

Overall staffing for the city is budgeted at 577.5 FTEs (Full-Time Equivalents) for 2023, which is reflects an increase of 10 employees. Officials said the number represents a substantial reduction over years past.

Promises delivered

A recap of investments since the levy was passed reflected a list of promises delivered for Springfield residents, officials said.

The neighborhood streets program has had $2 million invested annually, with every quarter of the city seeing the benefit.

The addition of police officers and reopening of police substations and a fire station further helped improve safety, and new fire stations are to be constructed over the next two years thanks to American Rescue Plan federal dollars the city was able to tap.

Rainy day funds

Capitol investments have been made in equipment and city assets, and the city also has been able to bolster financial reserves.

Despite planning to use about $668,000 from the rainy day fund in 2023 for the general fund, the city predicts a balance of $9.5 million in reserves a year from now.

“If the economy takes a dip, these reserve funds are a strategy in our planning,” Estrop said. “Having a rainy day fund will help us keep to the roadmap. If we have to make a detour, we will be able to adjust.”

2023 Springfield City Budget, By The Numbers

56: Millions of dollars in 2023 expenditures expected

668: Thousands of dollars from rainy day fund to cover projected deficit

130: Police officers the city wants to have

118: Police division staffing currently

Source: City of Springfield budget presentation.