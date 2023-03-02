Springfield Youth Arts Ambassadors presents Xanadu’s familiar hits

When the YAA visited the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta last year, they were impressed with the energy of “Xanadu Jr.” as it was presented. The kids then requested that be added to the 2022-23 season.

Ian Williams was a YAA member just a few years ago. He now works as the Arts Council’s program and support assistant, and co-directed last fall’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” Now he’s taking the directing reins on his own with no nerves working against him.

While something like “Poppins” is a safe, comfort food type of production, “Xanadu Jr.” is a case of taking the safety wheels off, he said.

“The fun of ‘Xanadu’ is being creative and I’m very excited about that,” Williams said. “I was much more confident going into ‘Xanadu’ than any other show.”

While he still enjoys performing, including having the title role in last summer’s Broadway in the Park production of “Pippin,” Williams is more interested in directing. He got his start as the student director on a YAA production of “The Lion King.”

The kids have tried to watch the film version of “Xanadu” but couldn’t get through it. Williams said the stage version cuts the fat and will feel fresh to those who haven’t seen the movie.

“What’s really fun is the lightning-quick pace, it just never stops. It’s also fun in how self-aware and melodramatic it is; it’s silly and pokes fun at itself,” he said.

The ensemble cast will include 26 YAA members between sixth grade and high school seniors, along with several newcomers who didn’t appear in “Poppins.” The cast is led by veterans Landen Hilton, Chloe Terry and Eleni Linardos.

“Xanadu” is also be unusual in that every single cast member is in each number, which is a good draw. Every single performer in this will have a moment to make it their own,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Xanadu, Jr.”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4

Admission: Adults $12.50; seniors and students $8.50

More info: www.facebook.com/youthartsambassadors