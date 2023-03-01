New VP of academic affairs: ‘Clark State has so much potential’

“Dr. Forgette has the extensive academic experience, commitment to student success and collaborative approach to working with faculty that we need at Clark State,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.

Blondin added Forgette also has broad national experience and leadership in the Guided Pathways movement, which helps students complete their programs in a timely manner and promotes stronger transfer and workforce partnerships.

Forgette said she is excited to join the team and looks forward to working with Blondin, the leadership team and other faculty and staff to help remove barriers to student success.

“Clark State is doing good work in helping students succeed and achieve their goals... My experience at San Juan College is a good match for this work,” she said. “Clark State is having major impacts in the Springfield community.”

Forgette is a first generation college student. She has an associate’s from Mt. San Antonio College in California, a bachelor’s in psychology from California State University in Fullerton, a master’s in theology and a Ph.D. from the School of Psychology at Fuller Theological Seminary in California, She did her pre-doctoral clinical internship at the Coatesville, Pa., Veteran’s Hospital.

Outside of work, Forgette said she likes to read books, enjoys cooking for friends and family, and likes to get outside to hike and explore.

A welcome reception will be held for Forgette from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC), Rotunda, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Those interested in attending must RSVP by March 6 at https://bit.ly/3y0hOSc.