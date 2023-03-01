New VP of academic affairs: ‘Clark State has so much potential’

As the new vice president of academic affairs for Clark State College, Adrienne Forgette is working to increase student success.
Forgette, who began her tenure with Clark State in January, is from California and has two children; Andrew Peterson, who is a post-doctoral fellow at Notre Dame, and Mark Peterson, who is a software developer in Columbus.
Being from California, Forgette relocated for her new position at Clark State, where she will work with other faculty to make sure the college meets student needs and provides transfer and workforce programs. She said she’s a good choice for this position because of her experience in academic administration.
“Clark State has so much potential,” she said. “(And) moving to Ohio puts me much closer to my family.”
Forgette has served as vice president for learning at San Juan College in New Mexico since 2017, associate vice president for learning from 2016-17, and dean of the faculty, associate dean for academic affairs and interim dean for assessment and accreditation at Northwestern College in Iowa from 1995-2016.
“Dr. Forgette has the extensive academic experience, commitment to student success and collaborative approach to working with faculty that we need at Clark State,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.
Blondin added Forgette also has broad national experience and leadership in the Guided Pathways movement, which helps students complete their programs in a timely manner and promotes stronger transfer and workforce partnerships.
Forgette said she is excited to join the team and looks forward to working with Blondin, the leadership team and other faculty and staff to help remove barriers to student success.
“Clark State is doing good work in helping students succeed and achieve their goals... My experience at San Juan College is a good match for this work,” she said. “Clark State is having major impacts in the Springfield community.”
Forgette is a first generation college student. She has an associate’s from Mt. San Antonio College in California, a bachelor’s in psychology from California State University in Fullerton, a master’s in theology and a Ph.D. from the School of Psychology at Fuller Theological Seminary in California, She did her pre-doctoral clinical internship at the Coatesville, Pa., Veteran’s Hospital.
Outside of work, Forgette said she likes to read books, enjoys cooking for friends and family, and likes to get outside to hike and explore.
A welcome reception will be held for Forgette from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC), Rotunda, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Those interested in attending must RSVP by March 6 at https://bit.ly/3y0hOSc.
