Springfield won’t host CultureFest in 2025; city cites limited resources

City encourages another group to take on September festival, which was canceled last year after bomb threats tied to immigration, social media mess
The Sikh In America dance group shared their culture with the Springfield community during the Springfield CultureFest Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The annual festival, held in a new location on Main Street and National Road Commons park, includes merchandise and informational vendors, bands, dance groups, a DJ, food trucks, and the Cincinnati Circus group. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

17 minutes ago
Springfield will not hold its annual celebration of diversity, culture and arts again this year — this time due to limited resources, according to city officials.

CultureFest is typically held in September in downtown Springfield with live music, arts, performers, vendors, food, merchandise, and other cultural celebrations.

The event will no longer be put on by the city due to the “significant staff time and resources” required, according to Logan Cobbs, the city’s community development director.

The city is “100% open” to serving as a resource for a group that wants to put on its own CultureFest, Cobbs said Tuesday.

“We continue to look for meaningful ways to engage and celebrate inclusion in cultural expression throughout the year,” Cobbs said.

Springfield CultureFest 2023 brought thousands of visitors to the downtown area Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The annual festival, held in a new location on Main Street and National Road Commons park, includes merchandise and informational vendors, bands, dance groups, a DJ, food trucks, and the Cincinnati Circus group. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

CultureFest was last held in 2023. It was cancelled last year due to safety concerns, because September marked a run of threats against the city, county, schools and businesses. Those came after false rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets circulated on social media and were amplified nationally by political figures including now-President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said the city makes an effort to emphasize culture and diversity and would like to see the event continued by another organization.

“As an organization, we continue to hold the line on culture and diversity, and diversity within the organization and hiring practices,” Rue said.

The Xclusive Dance Crew entertains the crowd during a CultureFest of years past. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Springfield City Commissioner Krystal Brown said her first reaction was to feel disheartened but “then I remembered why we are trimming some of the fat.”

“This is not a decision that we made lightly; it really boils down to what are essential services that we can provide to the community at this time,” Cobbs said.

Springfield and Clark County government and nonprofit leaders recently started meeting to discuss the local impacts of reductions in federal spending. This has included layoffs and reductions in service at the Clark County Combined Health District, the cancellation of a more than $200,000 federal food shipment to Second Harvest Food Bank and funds for homelessness.

The Muleskinner Bluegrass Band performs during a CultureFest celebration of years past. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

