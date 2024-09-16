Breaking: Springfield cancels CultureFest, citing safety concerns due to threats

Credit: Bill Lackey

13 minutes ago
Springfield city officials announced the cancellation of an annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture due to safety concerns, after numerous threats were received by city, county and school facilities.

Those threats came after Springfield landed in the national spotlight over its Haitian immigration tensions, especially in the wake of baseless claims agains immigrants going viral on social media and being shared by top Republican politicians including former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. and vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

According to the city, cancelling the event, scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28, was determined to be “the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors and volunteers” by city officials in consultation with state and local law enforcement.

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” City Manager Bryan Heck said in a release. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”

In the last week, city and county facilities, hospitals, local schools, including Wittenberg University and Clark State College, have been forced to evacuate and close or move operations online following threats of violence. A threat received by Wittenberg specifically targeted the Haitian community.

