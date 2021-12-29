Springfield woman hospitalized following crash near Ferncliff cemetery

A Springfield woman was hospitalized this week following a crash near Ferncliff Cemetery.
The Springfield Police Division was called to the area surrounding 524 W. McCreight Ave. on Monday afternoon for a single-vehicle crash.
A black 2007 Ford Expedition was traveling east on wet pavement on West McCreight Avenue when it ran off the right side and struck an Ohio Edison utility pole, then traveled through the fence attached to the Ferncliff Cemetery property, according to the crash report.
The driver was taken by EMS to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries, according to the report.
