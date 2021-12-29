18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash

Matthew Nelson Funk was driving a Hyundai Elantra around 6:25 p.m. west on Old Columbus Road near Bowman Road in Harmony Twp. when he lost control on the wet roadway and went left of the center line. His car was then struck by a 2008 Hyundai Elantra driven by 55-year-old Sharon Redmon of Springfield, who was headed east on Old Columbus Road, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Funk was pronounced dead at the scene and Redmon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, the patrol said.