Springfield woman charged after 13 pounds of marijuana found in car in Miami County
Springfield woman charged after 13 pounds of marijuana found in car in Miami County

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Springfield woman was arrested Sunday night and charged with drug trafficking charges after deputies found 13 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.

Jennifer Jo Havens, 53, was charged with trafficking in drugs in the Miami County Municipal Court. She pleaded not guilty in a jail arraignment Monday morning.

According to a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 p.m. deputies pulled over a vehicle on southbound Interstate 75 for an expired registration at milepost 69 in Moorefield Township.

Deputies said there was a strong odor of raw marijuana in the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as Havens, said that there was marijuana in a suitcase in the back seat

About 13 pounds of marijuana was found in plastic bags in the suitcase, according to the release.

Havens was taken into custody and taken to the Miami County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

She is scheduled to be back in court April 4.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

