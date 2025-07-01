Terika L. Baskin, 34, of Huber Heights, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Corey B. Brim, 26, of 680 Homeview Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, jail suspended on condition law abiding for 1 year, fine/costs due within 4 months, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $375.

Ronald K. Cosby, 60, of 1013 Jasper St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyler M. Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., assault, guilty, continued, hold without bond pending disposition, waived public defender.

Sean P. Kelley, 21, of 1948 Wilkes Drive, Apt. L, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Sean P. R. Kelly, 21, of 1948 Wilkes Drive, Apt. L, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amiah K. Lucas, 20, of 2511 Columbus Road, drive without valid license, innocent, dismissed, fail to register, innocent, dismissed.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr., 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $2,500.

Kayla Webb, 22, of 1275 S. Plum St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Samuel L. Whatley, 26, of 1419 Selma Road, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.