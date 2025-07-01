25CV0573: Village Capital & Investment, LLC v. LVNV Funding LLC, Gia Marie Smith, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Sheryl Dill Wilkerson, deceased, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Gia Marie Smith, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sheryl Dill Wilkerson, Unknown Tenants, foreclosure.

25CV0574: Brandon Stacey, ADMINISTRATOR v. Community Mercy Health Partners, Springfield Regional Medical Center, medical malpractice.

25CV0575: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Steven D. Pitts, Stevey Pitts, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees and Donees of Robin E. Pitts to be Served Via Publication, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Steven D. Pitts, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stevey Pitts, Antonio Velaquez, Eryn Pitts Velazquez, foreclosure.

25CV0576: Jennifer Wickline v. Speedway, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0577: Pearl Boswell, EXECUTOR v. ABC Corporation 1-5, Allen View Healthcare Center, Derr Leasing Company, LLC, Jane and John Does 1-5, wrongful death.

25CV0578: Twin City Rentals LLC v. Tyler Hughes, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Preston D. Nave, 23, of Springfield, Lowes and Allison B. Davis, 22, of Springfield, data scientist.

Tommy M. Whitt Jr., 57, of Dayton, self and Heather D. Ruf, 49, of Springfield, self.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.