springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks

Springfield school will require all students, including those in grades 7-12, to wear masks starting Tuesday. Here, staff at Lagonda Elementary helped students get where they need to be as they were dropped off on the first day of school last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Springfield school will require all students, including those in grades 7-12, to wear masks starting Tuesday. Here, staff at Lagonda Elementary helped students get where they need to be as they were dropped off on the first day of school last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

The Springfield City School District will require students in all grades from preschool through grade 12 to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday.

Superintended Bob Hill said in a release that to “continue safe in-person instruction and limit the number of required quarantines,” masks will be required for all students in PreK-12th grade, staff and visitors inside the buildings.

ExploreSpringfield to require students in grades PK-6 to wear masks

During the week of Aug. 23-27, Springfield reported 42 positive and 252 quarantined cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“An analysis of our building data since the week of Aug. 16 shows nearly 50% of all positive cases within the SCSD are coming from students in grades 7-12. In addition, our weekly positive case count for last week exceeded any previous week from the 2020-21 school year. Although there are quarantines in our elementary schools, our data indicates that a positive case in grades 7-12, where masks are not required, results in approximately twice as many quarantines,” Hill said.

ExploreCOVID-19 in schools: When does Ohio recommend quarantining?

The district previously made masks required for students in preschool through sixth grade on Aug. 23.

“As a public school district, it is our responsibility to provide students with the best possible education. Knowing from past experience that students learn best in person, the SCSD will continue to proactively implement every possible level of protection to ensure the safety of our students and staff and remain in the classroom,” Hill said.

In Other News
1
Clark County elections board denies protest to Mad River Twp. zoning...
2
Navistar appoints new CEO and president
3
This weekend: John Legend concert, Labor Day celebrations and more
4
Man hospitalized after reported shooting at Springfield apartment...
5
Clark-Shawnee holding online real estate auction for Rockway school
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top