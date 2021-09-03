Springfield to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks

The Springfield City School District will require students in all grades from preschool through grade 12 to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday.
Superintended Bob Hill said in a release that to “continue safe in-person instruction and limit the number of required quarantines,” masks will be required for all students in PreK-12th grade, staff and visitors inside the buildings.
During the week of Aug. 23-27, Springfield reported 42 positive and 252 quarantined cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“An analysis of our building data since the week of Aug. 16 shows nearly 50% of all positive cases within the SCSD are coming from students in grades 7-12. In addition, our weekly positive case count for last week exceeded any previous week from the 2020-21 school year. Although there are quarantines in our elementary schools, our data indicates that a positive case in grades 7-12, where masks are not required, results in approximately twice as many quarantines,” Hill said.
The district previously made masks required for students in preschool through sixth grade on Aug. 23.
“As a public school district, it is our responsibility to provide students with the best possible education. Knowing from past experience that students learn best in person, the SCSD will continue to proactively implement every possible level of protection to ensure the safety of our students and staff and remain in the classroom,” Hill said.