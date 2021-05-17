Springfield to replace 4,400 feet of aging waterline on Mount Joy Street

“Waterline projects of this nature usually do not cause long-term road closures,” he added.

The replacement of the aging waterlines will be followed by a paving of the street, which is part of the city’s annual neighborhood street paving program. Moore said the paving project is scheduled to happen in the next year or two.

He said the reason for the waterline replacement on Mt. Joy this summer is due to water main breaks. That has prompted the need for an upgrade to minimize those breaks.

Moore said the city replaces aging water lines every year as part of routine maintenance. Money from local water bills is used to pay for those projects.