Springfield to replace 4,400 feet of aging waterline on Mount Joy Street

Springfield has been loaned over $1 million for a project this summer that will replace 4,400 feet of aging waterline alongside Mt. Joy Street.
Funding for the project is coming from a program administered by the Ohio Water Development Authority. The city will be receiving a $1,075,000 loan that can be paid off over a period of 30 years with an interest rate of 1.54%.
OWDA aims to provide low borrowing rates to local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges, according to a news release from the state agency.
The project focuses on waterline originally installed in 1952. Construction is slated to start this summer and wrap up in the fall, said Chris Moore, the service director for Springfield.
Moore did not provide exact dates but said the work would cause minor disruptions to traffic.
“Waterline projects of this nature usually do not cause long-term road closures,” he added.
The replacement of the aging waterlines will be followed by a paving of the street, which is part of the city’s annual neighborhood street paving program. Moore said the paving project is scheduled to happen in the next year or two.
He said the reason for the waterline replacement on Mt. Joy this summer is due to water main breaks. That has prompted the need for an upgrade to minimize those breaks.
Moore said the city replaces aging water lines every year as part of routine maintenance. Money from local water bills is used to pay for those projects.