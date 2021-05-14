Clark County confirms malware shut down computer servers

An investigation is underway after malware activity caused all Clark County government computer servers to go down on Thursday.
Clark County officials say that they are also working to restore operations as well as determine the impact of the malware activity.
Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said that the county is working with third-party cybersecurity consultants in regards to the investigation and members of local law enforcement are also assisting in the matter.
The county’s 911 system remained working amid the incident. Flax Wilt said that there is no evidence at this time that the county’s information has been compromised as a result of the malware activity.
County officials say they are also investigating the source of the malware activity.
Elements of the county’s server are gradually coming back online. However, county officials say the process is still ongoing.
Representatives of the county said they will be providing more updates related to the incident as the investigation proceeds.