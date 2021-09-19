Springfield to mark First Responders Week

“We don’t always show appreciation for these first responders. This year especially with COVID making these unprecedented times, this is a way to show it,” said Jacob Moore, health planner with the Clark County Combined Health District and Coalition member.

Throughout the week, first responders with proper ID or business card can receive special discounts from 21 local restaurants and businesses. This is twice as many participating businesses as last year along with retaining all those who participated in 2020 according to Beth Dixon, who helped plan the week.

“It would be really cool if in five years all of these are still involved and even more businesses pitch in to support this,” she said.

First responders will have a strong presence at “A Night of Hope: Celebrating Recovery and Prevention,” 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. The public is invited to the free event, presented by the Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition and Clark County Partners in Prevention, to meet the professionals helping with addiction and recovery, with interactive demonstrations, and programs, food and door prizes.

Friday brings a day of first responder-centered activity at COhatch. These will include a free meal from the Painted Pepper; a spiritual care and counseling corner; live music; a presentation on Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing to alleviate distress with traumatic memories; and massage therapy.

Moore and Dixon said the public can show their appreciation for first responders in other ways. One of the easiest is just saying “thank you.”

“It’s not easy work they do, and just saying thanks can go a long way,” Moore said. “And you can continue to appreciate and support them and what they do.”

Another outlet is a category for Best First Responder was added to the Best of Springfield 2021 contest. The finalists were Chris Chilton, Sean Beedy and Jeremy Linn and one will be named during a ceremony on Oct. 21.

For more information on participating businesses offering discounts or on First Responder Week of Appreciation, go to the Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition Facebook page.