Springfield symphony’s Flavors fundraiser aims for all the senses

The dining and silent auction will be complemented by live music from 25-30 of the youth Live Wire music groups. The youth musicians did a summer camp earlier this week to prepare, and White hopes people will keep in mind how their support of Flavors aids their musical dreams.

He said the number of participants is returning to near pre-COVID levels, but costs for things such as rental space and conductors have increased, but not the tuition for the youth musicians, many of whom are home-schooled, are from schools that don’t have music programs or just want to take advantage of the experienced conductors of these programs.

“We don’t turn away anyone. That’s why things like this event and donor support help these youth musicians,” said White.

HOW TO GO

What: Flavors, Springfield Symphony Orchestra fundraiser

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Community Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Admission: $45 each advance; $50 at door

More info: www.springfieldsym.org