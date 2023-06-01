Springfield symphony’s Flavors fundraiser aims for all the senses

An event called Flavors is obviously going to appeal to the taste buds, but it aims to enchant all the senses. The aroma of some of the best dishes of up to 14 of the area’s best restaurants and vendors, live music for the ears and a range of unique silent auction items pleasing to the eyes and touch round out the experience.
Flavors, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s annual fundraiser supporting its youth education programs, will return 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Community Center. Tickets are available in advance for $45 each plus a $3 processing fee or $50 at the door on Saturday.
“All you have to do is bring your appetite,” said Bob White, Flavors chairman.
Restaurants and vendors will bring a range of signature appetizers and desserts to satisfy all types of appetites and even the chance to try something different. Those attending as of publication time include All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy; Cecil and Lime Cafe; It’s Your Party Bakery; Jimmy John’s; Kohler Catering; Los Mariachis; Mela Urban Bistro; Olive Garden; Parkhurst Catering; Red Lobster; Rudy’s Smokehouse; Skyline Chili; and Stella Bleu Bistro.
The silent auction can attract as much attention as the food with a variety of around 100 items. Among the highlights are an original vase created by local artist Doug Frates; photos created by local photographer Marlies Hemmann; original watercolor art; a gramophone; vintage music boxes; several gift baskets; wine; chocolates; experiences including golf and dining; and more.
The dining and silent auction will be complemented by live music from 25-30 of the youth Live Wire music groups. The youth musicians did a summer camp earlier this week to prepare, and White hopes people will keep in mind how their support of Flavors aids their musical dreams.
He said the number of participants is returning to near pre-COVID levels, but costs for things such as rental space and conductors have increased, but not the tuition for the youth musicians, many of whom are home-schooled, are from schools that don’t have music programs or just want to take advantage of the experienced conductors of these programs.
“We don’t turn away anyone. That’s why things like this event and donor support help these youth musicians,” said White.
HOW TO GO
What: Flavors, Springfield Symphony Orchestra fundraiser
Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Community Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Admission: $45 each advance; $50 at door
More info: www.springfieldsym.org
