Springfield superintendent: School closed week of Thanksgiving to ‘take a break’

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I announced to staff that the district will close the entire week of Nov. 22-26 in order for the school district to support the physical and mental wellness of our team, families and community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Take the break that you deserve. Take the break that you need, your family needs and our community needs.”

Hill said he went to the school board about taking the week off to explain what he has seen and what “he knows in his heart to be true,” that the staff, students, families and community is exhausted.