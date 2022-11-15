Springfield Sunoco shooting: ‘I don’t want you to open the door for him for any reason’

The suspect then pulled out a handgun from his hoodie pocket and loaded it with a cartridge, telling his passenger that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and was sent to kill the passenger as he pointed the gun at him, according to the incident report.

The passenger left the vehicle and walked into the convenience store of the gas station to ask employees for help, according to the incident report.

Employees locked the convenience store doors as they waited for police, and the suspect continually attempted to enter the locked doors, according to the report.

“He’s still here,” the gas station manager told a dispatcher minutes later in a second call. “He’s wearing a mask. And he’s knocking on my windows. I don’t know what to do.”

“I don’t want you to open the door for him for any reason,” the dispatcher told the caller.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shot at police, the incident report said. Police returned fire and struck the man.

The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

Following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation, according to the city.

BCI continues its investigation of the shooting.