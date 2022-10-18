springfield-news-sun logo
    Springfield students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    Students in the Springfield City School District spent the last few weeks celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in several different ways.

    Springfield High School students in the foreign language classes learned how to created various crafts that originated from Hispanic countries. They experimented with cross stitching, papel picado, amate bark painting, mandalas and huichol yarn painting.

    At Lincoln Elementary School, there were large hall displays created to honor notable Hispanic people in history. This included a quote in English and Spanish from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor that says, “It is important for all of us to appreciate where we come from and how that history has really shaped us in ways that we might not understand.”

    The bulletin board then transitioned to show how Halloween is celebrated in different parts of the world, such as Dia de los Muertos.

    Superintendent Bob Hill said each member of the “Wildcat Family” is worthy of celebration.

    “Close to 10% of the Springfield City School District student population is Hispanic – and that number is rapidly growing,” said Hill. “Our diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths, and we must make every effort to highlight our students’ heritages as part of our daily instruction.”

    Hispanic Heritage Month ran from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

