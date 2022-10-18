Springfield students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Explore Springfield middle school students present energy projects to first responders

Springfield High School students in the foreign language classes learned how to created various crafts that originated from Hispanic countries. They experimented with cross stitching, papel picado, amate bark painting, mandalas and huichol yarn painting.

At Lincoln Elementary School, there were large hall displays created to honor notable Hispanic people in history. This included a quote in English and Spanish from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor that says, “It is important for all of us to appreciate where we come from and how that history has really shaped us in ways that we might not understand.”