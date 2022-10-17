Springfield middle school students present energy projects to first responders

Hayward Middle School students recently presented their class energy projects to local first responders for feedback.
“This is a great example of how the Springfield City School District and our community partners work together every day to create an engaging experience for our students,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.
Students had to design an energy capturing device that would power small electronic items if the power were to go out. The devices could not rely on electricity and had to use solar energy, wind energy or physical activity. They also had to be practical enough that a first responder could use them in their field of work.
Members of the Springfield Police Division and Springfield Fire Rescue Division visited the middle school to judge the students’ energy projects and presentation skills.
“Thank you to our first responders for their time invested to make this project one that our students will remember for years to come,” Hill said.
Before this, students had very little public speaking experience, but the judging committee complimented their confidence and creativity.
