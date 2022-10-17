springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield middle school students present energy projects to first responders

News
By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Hayward Middle School students recently presented their class energy projects to local first responders for feedback.

“This is a great example of how the Springfield City School District and our community partners work together every day to create an engaging experience for our students,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.

Students had to design an energy capturing device that would power small electronic items if the power were to go out. The devices could not rely on electricity and had to use solar energy, wind energy or physical activity. They also had to be practical enough that a first responder could use them in their field of work.

Members of the Springfield Police Division and Springfield Fire Rescue Division visited the middle school to judge the students’ energy projects and presentation skills.

“Thank you to our first responders for their time invested to make this project one that our students will remember for years to come,” Hill said.

Before this, students had very little public speaking experience, but the judging committee complimented their confidence and creativity.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

