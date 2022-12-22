springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield shooting victim seeks help

A man apparently shot Thursday afternoon in Springfield ran from the scene and sought help from a nearby resident.

Two men ran into a residence about 2:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lincoln Park South, and one of the two men had been shot in the arm and leg, the resident told our photographer on the scene.

They asked the resident to call 911, and he allowed them to wait there until first responders arrived.

The shooting victim was transported for medical treatment.

The shooting happened in the area of the Springfield Village Apartments on East John Street.

Springfield Police Division officers were on the scene there Thursday afternoon.

