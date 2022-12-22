Dayton man offering $10K reward for location of kidnapped baby

Columbus police announced Tuesday afternoon kidnapping charges had been filed against 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. A be on the lookout, or BOLO, for Jackson and a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord was also issued for Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The car is reportedly missing its front bumper and has a “Westside City Toys” bumper sticker on the back. The car’s left tail light is busted, but still works.

Anyone with information that could be related to the investigation should call the Columbus Police tip line at 614-645-4701, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 911.

Kason Thomas was in his mother’s black 2010 Honda Accord with his twin brother Kyair Thomas when Jackson reportedly stole the vehicle outside a Columbus Donatos Pizza.

The boys’ mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, was going inside the restaurant to pick up a Door Dash order and left the car running, according to Columbus police.

Green was originally offering a $1,000 reward. He increased the reward to $5,000 Wednesday morning before raising the amount again Wednesday afternoon.

Green was in the Oregon District the night his father, Derrick Fudge, was killed in the mass shooting. He has been outspoken about gun violence and other causes in the region.