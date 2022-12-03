Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community violence for third year

Explore Community sends off Springfield football team to state championship game

Yost has expanded this third year of the program to students in Youngstown City Schools. It also includes students in Canton, Lima and Zanesville City Schools.

“I am so happy to welcome you back to the Do the Write Thing program,” Yost said in a video shared with the students. “Do the Write Thing has grown to include five school districts across the state — but you were the first. Springfield was the first to take our program and continue to blaze a trail for the other middle-school students throughout Ohio.”

As part of a collaboration of the program and Yost, the challenge encourages students across the state to share how their experiences with violence has personally impacted them and how they can reduce violence in their communities.

The program challenges students to express in story, poem, song or other written form the violence they have seen or faced while exploring these questions:

How does violence affect your daily life?

What are some of the causes of youth violence in your community?

What can you as an individual do to reduce youth violence in your community?

Springfield community members and business leaders will read the work of students at Hayward, Roosevelt and Schaefer Middle Schools, and pick the top submissions. The winning pieces will be published in a booklet and shared statewide to bring more attention and awareness to the problem of violence.