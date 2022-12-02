Things to do this weekend: Christmas events, gala and more

Breakfast with Santa

Catawba United Methodist Church, State Route 54, will host Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be a bake sale.

Coffee Crawl

The Warder Literacy Center and Clark County Literacy Coalition, will host a Coffee Crawl from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 137 E. High St.

The crawl will take people to six different historic places, both indoors and outdoors, to sample coffee and treats, and learn about the history of the area. The cost is a $25 donation to the CCLC.

For more information, visit the Warder Literacy Center / CCLC on Facebook. To buy a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mrs-claus-coffee-crawl-tickets-440520668177.

Mercy Health Gala

The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties will host its 2022 Gala at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Champions Park at the Clark County Fairgrounds – Mercantile Building, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. The event’s beneficiary is the Mercy Health’s oncology program.

The event will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, music by the Dean Simms Centennial Band, a raffle, silent auction, and live auction to help support cancer care.

Funds from this year’s gala will help support: A new, state-of-the-art linear accelerator at the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center to expand the radiation therapy options available to patients; An expansion of the oncology service line into the Urbana community with the renovation of the former Mercy McCauley Center into a new infusion center; and basic life assistance for the under-served while undergoing treatment, including transportation, nutrition support, and housing.

To buy tickets to this year’s Gala, visit foundation.mercy.com/SpringfieldGala2022. For additional information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.

South Charleston Christmas

South Charleston is kicking off its holiday festivities with its annual Christmas in the Opera House at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the South Charleston Opera House, located on the second floor of the Town Hall, 35 S. Chillicothe St.

This annual concert, composed of community singers and musicians, is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by the South Charleston Heritage Commission and will be held in the South Charleston Opera House, located on the second floor of the Town Hall at 35 South Chillicothe Street. A stair lift is available.

Alternative Christmas Market

Covenant Presbyterian Church will host its 18th Annual Alternative Christmas Market from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Limestone St.

The market offers an opportunity to celebrate a non-material Christmas that directly benefits the local community. There will be representatives from eleven local and global organizations that purchase a list of items in four giving levels of $10, $25, $50 or $100, like books for children, a resource guide for LGBTQ community members, or a haircut for a homeless child. Items like these symbolize a monetary contribution to the organization and can be gifted to someone. When shopping is done, a complimentary personalized card is prepared for the recipient of the gift, describing the item that has been given in his or her name.

The market will feature the following agencies: Christ Episcopal Food Bank, Clark County Literacy Center, Covenant Freedom School, Equality Springfield, Habitat for Humanity, Open Hands-Free Pantry, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, Project Woman, Second Harvest Food Bank, Sheltered Inc. (Formerly IHN) and Wellspring.

The market is open to the public. There will be snacks and treats for shoppers, as well as a children’s craft area for kids. All gifts may be purchased with check or credit card and are tax deductible (receipt provided).

For more information, contact the church at 937-325-2427, Facebook, or at www.springfieldcovenant.org.

Gardener Fundraiser

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host a fundraiser “Poinsettias and Pints” from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St. There will be a variety of poinsettia and holiday plant gifts. All proceeds go to support the development of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Hertzler Open House

The annual free open house at the 1854 Daniel Hertzler House, located in George Rogers Clark Park, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Hertzler Museum will be decorated with many German traditions that are used today, especially the Christmas tree. Attendees can enjoy gingerbread with a recipe from Mrs. Hertzler’s cookbook, listen to music from Leslie Arendt’s harp, count all the trees and win a small prize.

Holiday High Tea

In Celebration of its 100th Anniversary, the Woman’s Town Club will hosting a Holiday High Tea from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Buchwalder House, 805 E. High St. Join for an afternoon of holiday cheer and celebration with finger foods, desserts and a variety of teas. Holiday music will be performed by Lindy McMahon on the piano and Wyatt Hall on the guitar. Tickets are $25 a person or $12 for ages 12 and under. For reservations, call Janet Townsend at 864-378-1685 or Janet Hains at 937-657-4648.

Tea Party

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute will host its annual Clara’s Tea Party for young ladies and gentlemen from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the OPAI, 1616 E. High St. Tickets are $15 each. The event will include treats, crafts, door prize drawings and a special gift from Clara herself. Character photos will be available for $5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP at 937-324-7444 for tickets.