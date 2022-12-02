Community sends off Springfield football team to state championship game

“I am so, so excited for them. We have a lot of faith it’s coming home this year,” she said.

Jenna Leinasars, the district’s communications coordinator, said: “This is kind of one of those experiences that’s once in a lifetime, or for us, twice in a lifetime. I don’t know who expected this to happen again.”

The community was in awe last year when the run to the state championship game came, Leinasars said.

“To have it happen again it’s almost like it’s got to be fate, so we really hope the team can bring home a win,” she said.

Marla Smith has a grandson on the team, junior Pierson Baker. She said his mother, Erica Smith, died unexpectedly a few months ago, but he’s persevered through the season.

“He’s had a rough start, but he’s pushed through the whole season... We’re really proud of him just for continuing on,” she said.

Both McKinster and Smith said the reason they have continued cheering on the team is due to their lost loved ones. McKinster lost her mom and Jay’s grandma, Debbie Wagner, who she said “was a big-time fan.”

“Her not getting to see him play is rough. I’m super excited, but I’m so sad,” McKinster said.

The team left a day earlier than last year to prepare for the game. The team will get another chance on the same field where it played for the state title in 2021 and against the same team that won 23-13 last season.

Although they are hoping for a different outcome this year, Leinasars said it’s been incredible to see the love and support for the team.

“We really feel like this team embodies our whole community. They’ve really been something that everyone in Springfield can rally behind and support,” she said. “I think that they have really done an excellent job at putting Springfield on the map.”

Explore Springfield will get to Canton a day earlier than last year to prep for state final

The team’s success is only part of the story, she said, noting what the players will do after the season and after they graduate helps grow Springfield’s image. Leinasars said the players are excellent not only on the field, but all around, working hard in the classroom, earning respect and producing a positive image, especially to the younger kids who look up to them.

Sports continues to prove that there is “significant brand value associated with excellence,” said Chris Schutte, vice-president, destination marketing and communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

“The success of the Wildcat football program not only drives pride among our local residents, but also projects an image of high achievement to those looking at our community from the outside,” Schutte said.

Leinasars said she hopes Springfield will be represented at the game, but knows some people in the community will be watching it at home or at a local business or restaurant showing the game in support of the team.

The district will let students out three hours early today for families to travel to the game.

Tickets are available at ohsaa.org/tickets.