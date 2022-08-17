Springfield schools hired several new administrators

The Springfield City School District has hired several new administrators for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
The eight employees that started their new roles at the beginning of this month include:
- Jennifer Colvin, Transitions Coordinator
- Penny Dixon, Coordinator of Elementary Curriculum and Professional Development
- Ron Gordon, Director of Community Initiatives
- Rachel Hill, Student Services Coordinator
- Kyle Johnson, Psychological & Mental Health Services Coordinator
- Matt Kohl, Social Emotional Learning Coordinator
- Jennifer Ulery-Smith, Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School Principal
- Tamara Wallace, Director of Student Services
Both Wallace and Gordon are new to the district, while the others are returning educators from other various roles.
“These individuals join our administrative team at an exciting time, as we kick off the new school year as ‘One Wildcat Family,’” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Our team has grown stronger with these new additions, and I look forward to how their ideas will move our vision for the district forward.”
The first day of school for the students is Aug. 24.
