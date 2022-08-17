springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield schools hired several new administrators

The Springfield City School District has hired several new administrators for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. From left to right: Jennifer Colvin, (top left); Penny Dixon; Ron Gordon; Rachel Hill (top right); Kyle Johnson (bottom left); Matt Kohl; Jennifer Ulery-Smith; and Tamara Wallace (bottom right).

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springfield City School District has hired several new administrators for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. From left to right: Jennifer Colvin, (top left); Penny Dixon; Ron Gordon; Rachel Hill (top right); Kyle Johnson (bottom left); Matt Kohl; Jennifer Ulery-Smith; and Tamara Wallace (bottom right).

News
By
25 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District has hired several new administrators for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

ExploreBiden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

The eight employees that started their new roles at the beginning of this month include:

  • Jennifer Colvin, Transitions Coordinator
  • Penny Dixon, Coordinator of Elementary Curriculum and Professional Development
  • Ron Gordon, Director of Community Initiatives
  • Rachel Hill, Student Services Coordinator
  • Kyle Johnson, Psychological & Mental Health Services Coordinator
  • Matt Kohl, Social Emotional Learning Coordinator
  • Jennifer Ulery-Smith, Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School Principal
  • Tamara Wallace, Director of Student Services

Both Wallace and Gordon are new to the district, while the others are returning educators from other various roles.

ExploreKia, Hyundai try to fight back against TikTok, Youtube theft trend

“These individuals join our administrative team at an exciting time, as we kick off the new school year as ‘One Wildcat Family,’” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Our team has grown stronger with these new additions, and I look forward to how their ideas will move our vision for the district forward.”

The first day of school for the students is Aug. 24.

In Other News
1
Champaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark-Shawnee school levy officially passes by 11 votes
5
Champ City Black Business Month introduced in Springfield

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top