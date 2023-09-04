Springfield school district launches new mobile app

The Springfield City School District has launched a new mobile app to better communicate with families.

The app will include information for each district building, including announcements, events, athletic schedules and dining menus.

“In the age of technology, we as school districts have to meet families where they are,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “This is the type of messaging that we have all become accustomed to, and I believe the app will go a long way to close many communication gaps that may exist between school and home.”

Each building principal has been trained on how to use the new app and can send push notifications to the app.

The app will also “prove extremely useful” in times of crisis for messages to be sent quickly to families. Through the district’s website vendor, Apptegy, a message can be sent as a push notification, text message, email and website post at the same time.

The app can be translated into many languages, including Spanish and Haitian Creole, to help serve the district’s growing English Language Learner populations.

Search the app stores for Springfield City School District to download the free app.