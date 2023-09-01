New Carlisle moves forward with more than 600 proposed new houses

New Carlisle city leaders continue to work with two developers proposing hundreds of new houses for the city that could increase the population by 40 percent.

The two residential developments are planned on a combined 229 acres. One will be called Monroe Meadows and be built at Addison-New Carlisle Road, north of the Northwoods subdivision.

The second one will be called the Reserves at Honey Creek and be built on the east side of Ohio 235 north of a car dealership.

City Manager Randy Bridge said the city is excited to work with the home builders.

“With these new developments, we will be able to add to our extensive list of residential services with the additional income tax revenue,” he said. “We will also be adding approximately 2,250 residents to our population that will help New Carlisle become one of the best places to call home in the Miami Valley.”

The city has about 5,500 residents now.

Roughly a year ago, the city had four residential developments proposed, but only two of them remain. One other failed, and there has been no progress on the fourth.

Arbor Homes proposed a 79-acre site in Bethel Twp., Clark County, to build 300 single-family homes in Monroe Meadows.

The vacant land will need to be annexed, but it does not cross county lines, which was a sticking point with a previous project.

As of earlier this month, city council approved the proposed annexation from Bethel Twp. to New Carlisle. Council members also this year approved the preliminary plan and entered into a pre-annexation agreement.

The proposed housing layout includes 12 floor plans; six or more elevation styles per floor plan; structural options including basement, sunrooms and room extensions; interior options such as gourmet kitchen and deluxe master bathrooms; vinyl siding; and masonry, according to the plan.

The annexation petition went to the Clark County Commission for approval. Commissioners passed it by a 3-0 vote at the Aug. 30 meeting, according to the meeting agenda and minutes.

D.R. Horton proposed building 360 single-family homes on 150 acres on the Brubaker farm property on the east side of Ohio 235, north of the Chrysler dealership, to be named the Reserves at Honey Creek.

The development has received approvals through the planning board, Bridge said. City council approved rezoning the land as well as approved legislation to create the Honey Creek Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Incentive District.

Bridge said they have only established the TIF, but there are no working numbers yet.

The site plan includes a more than one-mile walking path, land donation to expand Haddix Field and 9.7 acres set aside for commercial development.

Bridge said the city has spoken with the D.R. Horton representative and anticipate they will start moving dirt in four to five months.

The two other developments would have been at New Carlisle Road, west of Scarff Road, and north of Twin Creeks.

DDC Management originally had a purchase agreement for a 115-acre farm in Miami County, where they had plans to build 298 single-family homes. If this would have been approved, the new community would have been at 8805 E. New Carlisle Road, at the corner of Scarff Road, which is at the edge of Miami County and adjacent to the Clark County border. All of the land for the development would have had to be annexed from Miami County.

At the end of last year, city council voted 5-1 and rejected the ordinance for the zoning of the 115 acres and the preliminary plat site plan.

The development was “taken off the table,” Bridge said.

“I think overall council was concerned with having two counties in a city, two school districts in a city, and what that would potentially lead to,” Bridge said.

The fourth potential development that has made no progress was proposed by a private owner of 200 acres and the Clark County Land Bank with 43 acres to build 700 single-family homes that would be north of Twin Creek.

Bridge said the project has made no progress yet, only had a meeting or two with developers.