Springfield school district cancels classes Monday for safety reasons

Global Impact STEM Academy also decides to close for the same reason.

News
14 minutes ago
X

Springfield City School District officials Sunday night announced classes for Monday would be canceled for safety reasons.

“Based upon information received from the Springfield Police Division (SPD) and to ensure the safety of our students and staff, the Springfield City School District will be closed on Monday, March 18, 2024,” a district message to the public said.

SCHOOL CLOSURE ￼ Based upon information received from the Springfield Police Division (SPD) and to ensure the safety of...

Posted by Springfield City School District on Sunday, March 17, 2024

The message noted the district “will continue to monitor and work closely with the SPD through an ongoing investigation. The safety of our Wildcat Family continues to be our priority.”

Officials said all activities, practices, games and events will be held as scheduled, unless otherwise stated by Monday noon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this closure may cause,” the statement read.

Shortly after the Springfield announcement, Global Impact STEM Academy also chose to close Monday.

“Due to our proximity, shared facilities and the transportation of students, we have decided to do the same,” a Global Impact post said late Sunday.

Global Impact will be closed tomorrow, Monday, March 18, 2024. We are following SCSD as they monitor an investigation...

Posted by Global Impact STEM Academy on Sunday, March 17, 2024

No additional information was available Sunday night.

In Other News
1
Chase, crash reported after man stabbed in Clark County
2
Springfield police investigate shooting in residential neighborhood
3
Clark County races, issue draw interest in presidential year
4
The lives of stars: Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, nebula to nebula
5
Springfield leaders tout benefits of new eastside fire station
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top