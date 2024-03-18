Springfield school district cancels classes Monday for safety reasons

SCHOOL CLOSURE ￼ Based upon information received from the Springfield Police Division (SPD) and to ensure the safety of... Posted by Springfield City School District on Sunday, March 17, 2024

The message noted the district “will continue to monitor and work closely with the SPD through an ongoing investigation. The safety of our Wildcat Family continues to be our priority.”

Officials said all activities, practices, games and events will be held as scheduled, unless otherwise stated by Monday noon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this closure may cause,” the statement read.

Shortly after the Springfield announcement, Global Impact STEM Academy also chose to close Monday.

“Due to our proximity, shared facilities and the transportation of students, we have decided to do the same,” a Global Impact post said late Sunday.

Global Impact will be closed tomorrow, Monday, March 18, 2024. We are following SCSD as they monitor an investigation... Posted by Global Impact STEM Academy on Sunday, March 17, 2024

No additional information was available Sunday night.