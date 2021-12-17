Springfield Salvation Army helps over 2,000 families provide special Christmas for their kids

Megan Curtis, who has a c10-month-old and a two-year-old, said this is the first time that she has participated in the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive. She stated that it allows her to get some extra things for her children that she could not provide otherwise.

Curtis said that support helps a lot and contributes to a lot of families being able to provide their children a good Christmas experience.

Jacqueline Filey, who has three children agreed, saying that it is especially special this time of year as some may not be working or be able to afford gifts.

Ryan Ray, the development director for the Springfield Salvation Army, said that a lot of effort, compassion and money goes into their local Christmas campaign, which cumulates with the distribution of hundreds of toys to area families.

Ray said that the annual toy distribution day is a display of the community’s love and compassion. The Salvation Army works to collect donations and local families, and local businesses chip in to buy new toys that will be distributed.

That includes over 200 children this year receiving brand new bicycles, which Ray said is a big deal since many don’t have access to transportation. He said that the new bikes will become a mode of transportation for them as well as encourage them to leave the house and be active.

“We want to ensure that every child in Clark County wakes up to a wonderful Christmas,” said Ray.

He said that they served over 2,000 children this year, down from the over 3,000 last year as many were reeling from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who volunteered to buy toys and help out this year also included families who needed help from the Salvation Army in the past and wanted to do their part to give back, Ray added.

“This Christmas campaign isn’t just about the kids that will be receiving gifts. It is also about giving people an avenue to exercise that giving nature and that compassion that they have,” Ray said.

“They are looking for a way to help and are not sure where to channel that. This Christmas campaign becomes that avenue for them to give and exercise that giving and compassion that is in their hearts.”