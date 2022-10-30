Springfield residents: The leaves are falling, and here’s what to do with them.

Bagged leaf pickup for Springfield residents will be held twice through the end of the year.
The pickup dates will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Dec. 10, city officials announced.
Residents can use the paper or plastic bag of their choice, and prepaid yard waste disposal bags are not required. Bags should only contain leaves as no other yard waste will be collected. Bags can be placed at the curb up to three days prior to the pickup date and must be at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of the pickup.
Chris Moore, Service Department director, said the city is pleased to offer this program to residents.
“Keeping leaves out of our sewer system benefits everyone in the community, and it is important that the city provide citizens with a means to properly dispose of the leaves they collect,” he said.
As leaves fall, they can clog storm drains in streets and parking lots. The Service Department crews make an effort to clean storm drains in known trouble spots and highly-traveled areas, but residents can also help by not blowing grass and leaves into the streets, gutters or storm drains and participating in this program.
The Service Department is also performing regular maintenance on storm drains, such as cleaning and structural repairs, to allow proper drainage and flood prevention during wet weather.
Crews clean storm drains, also known as catch basins, because they can become clogged by debris, grass clippings and leaves that blow into the street and are washed to storm drains by rain.
Moore said clogged drains can cause “tremendous problems” for residents and neighborhoods.
“Flooding can occur in lower terrains, restricting traffic and causing property damage. If debris is washed into the sewer system, it can lead to backups and alter the chemistry at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said.
Residents can also help prevent flooding and sewer backups by keeping all grass clippings and leaves mulched or collected and bagged.
“Most of the time, the leaves, grass and debris that clogs the catch basins come from someone’s yard,” Moore said. “It’s helpful and appreciated when residents mulch or bag their leaves and clippings so they don’t blow into the street.”
For questions, contact the Service Department at 937-525-5800. For more information, visit springfieldohio.gov.
