Springfield residents: The leaves are falling, and here’s what to do with them.

As leaves fall, they can clog storm drains in streets and parking lots. The Service Department crews make an effort to clean storm drains in known trouble spots and highly-traveled areas, but residents can also help by not blowing grass and leaves into the streets, gutters or storm drains and participating in this program.

The Service Department is also performing regular maintenance on storm drains, such as cleaning and structural repairs, to allow proper drainage and flood prevention during wet weather.

Crews clean storm drains, also known as catch basins, because they can become clogged by debris, grass clippings and leaves that blow into the street and are washed to storm drains by rain.

Moore said clogged drains can cause “tremendous problems” for residents and neighborhoods.

“Flooding can occur in lower terrains, restricting traffic and causing property damage. If debris is washed into the sewer system, it can lead to backups and alter the chemistry at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said.

Residents can also help prevent flooding and sewer backups by keeping all grass clippings and leaves mulched or collected and bagged.

“Most of the time, the leaves, grass and debris that clogs the catch basins come from someone’s yard,” Moore said. “It’s helpful and appreciated when residents mulch or bag their leaves and clippings so they don’t blow into the street.”

For questions, contact the Service Department at 937-525-5800. For more information, visit springfieldohio.gov.