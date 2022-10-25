springfield-news-sun logo
Investigation into Springfield fire that injured firefighter ongoing

News
By - Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The investigation into a duplex fire that injured a firefighter and displaced multiple people in Springfield continued Tuesday.

The fire started in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue Monday night. Reports of the fire came in around 7:30 p.m., according to Springfield Fire Division Battalion Chief Jeremy Linn.

The fire began at the back right of the residence, but a fair amount of the building was able to be saved, according to Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

A firefighter had a back injury and was taken to Springfield Regional Dispatch before being discharged, Linn said Monday night. No updates were available on their condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damage estimates are not yet known. The fire reportedly displaced two households.

We will update this story as we learn more.

