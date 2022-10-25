Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown

Catholic Central School in Springfield was on lockdown Tuesday morning following a hoax report of an active shooter in the building.
The building is secure, according to Springfield Police Division Sgt. Derek Smith.
The Springfield Police Division responded to the school Tuesday morning after receiving a call just before 10 a.m. about a possible shooter at the school.
“Springfield police have once again received a call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, 1200 E. High St. There is NOT a shooter, and this call appears to be false. Springfield police are on scene, and students and staff are safe,” a police statement read.
“There is NO threat at Catholic Central School, however, the school will be closing. If parents wish to pick up their children up, they should go to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. and school officials as well as police will be at that staging area to assist parents. DO NOT go to the school,” the statement said.
The reunification process for parents and students will take place at St. Bernard’s Church, the school announced. Parents cannot come to the school.
High Street is closed around the school building as police are on the scene investigating, Smith said.
Wednesday’s lockdown comes a month after the school was on lockdown following a false report of an active shooter being in the building.
This is a developing story. More details will be shared as new information is known.
