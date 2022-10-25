Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown

“Springfield police have once again received a call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, 1200 E. High St. There is NOT a shooter, and this call appears to be false. Springfield police are on scene, and students and staff are safe,” a police statement read.

“There is NO threat at Catholic Central School, however, the school will be closing. If parents wish to pick up their children up, they should go to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. and school officials as well as police will be at that staging area to assist parents. DO NOT go to the school,” the statement said.