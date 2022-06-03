Springfield releases water quality report

Springfield’s annual Consumer Confidence Report is available to residents in their monthly utility bill or online, the city announced Thursday.
The Consumer Confidence Report is the city’s annual water quality report that includes information on the drinking water source, analytical results of contaminant testing and regulatory compliance and educational information, according to a city press release.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires water systems to provide this annual report to its consumers under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
In 2021, the City of Springfield Water Treatment Plant produced nearly 3.4 billion gallons of potable water and met or exceeded all drinking water standards, according to the Consumer Confidence Report.
“The City of Springfield is proud to provide high quality water to its residents,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck in a press release. “We are dedicated to being transparent and are pleased to once again release a positive annual report.”
Contact the Springfield Water Treatment Plant at 937-525-5880 with any questions about water.
